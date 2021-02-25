IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bharti Airtel raises USD 1.25 billion through debt instruments
Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bharti Airtel raises USD 1.25 billion through debt instruments

The debt fund raising by the company comes just before the start of spectrum auction valued at 3.92 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.25 billion through issuance of debt instruments.

The debt fund raising by the company comes just before the start of spectrum auction valued at 3.92 lakh crore.

Airtel said this is the first ever dual-tranche US dollar bond issued by the company spread across senior and perpetual issuance.

"This is the largest issuance by any Indian Investment Grade issuer since January 2019," Airtel said in a statement.

The company said that the order book was over-subscribed about 3 times on final pricing with peak order book of USD 5 billion at time for final price guidance.

Airtel has priced USD 750 million of senior 10.25 year bonds at a yield of US 10 Year treasury 187.5bps for an implied coupon of 3.25 per cent.

Simultaneously, Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Network i2i Limited, priced USD 500 million in guaranteed subordinated perpetual NC 5.25 year bonds with a coupon of 3.975 per cent.

This is the lowest ever yield on 10 year and Perpetual bonds for Bharti Airtel. "The offering was significantly oversubscribed with very strong demand from several marquee Asian, European and American funds," the statement said.

The senior 10.25 year tranche was launched at IPG (Initial Price Guidance ) of 230 basis points (bps) over 10 year US Treasuries and eventually tightened by 42.5 bps to price at 10 year US Treasury 187.5bps.

"Similarly, the perpetual NC 5.25 tightened by 37.5 bps from its initial price guidance," the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bharti Airtel raises USD 1.25 billion through debt instruments

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The debt fund raising by the company comes just before the start of spectrum auction valued at 3.92 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.(Mint)
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.(Mint)
business

Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.35 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 72.41, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vendor selling clothes waits for customers at a market in Hyderabad on November 27, 2020(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
A vendor selling clothes waits for customers at a market in Hyderabad on November 27, 2020(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
business

India may have exited recession in 2020-end, GDP data may shed light: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Surveys from RBI this month showed that consumers perceived the current economic situation as being better than it was in November when a similar survey was conducted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
business

Netflix plans $500 million Korea budget this year to crack Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:44 AM IST
South Korea is Netflix’s third-biggest market in Asia by sales, after Australia and Japan, which estimates a growth of more than 5 million in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
business

WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 AM IST
If India succeeds in getting the proposed waiver of the agreement on TRIPS, it will reduce the cost of vaccines substantially and enable free flow of medicines, easy technology transfer across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
business

Unavailability of online risk management system led to market shutdown: NSE

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
It is also awaiting a detailed root cause analysis from its telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident, the exchange said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
business

Govt tweaks public procurement policy to save pandemic-hit MSMEs

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Now, the eligibility of a firm will be judged on the basis of its net worth only. Earlier, fulfilling both criteria was necessary to become an eligible bidder for government contracts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
business

Volvo and Geely drop merger, betting they’ll be faster apart

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures while cooperating more closely on electrification, software and autonomous-driving technology, according to a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
real estate

Real estate in New Zealand feels Covid heat as housing prices skyrocket

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Opposing the expectations, prices have risen by more than 19% over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart plans to have charging infrastructure at nearly 1,400 supply chain centres.(REUTERS)
Flipkart plans to have charging infrastructure at nearly 1,400 supply chain centres.(REUTERS)
business

Flipkart looks to deploy 25,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

By Madhurima Nandy, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The online retailer owned by Walmart Inc. will also create charging infrastructure at its delivery hubs and offices, a senior company executive said, adding that the company has started deploying 450 EVs, both two and three-wheelers, in several cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to improve efficiency and competition while helping smaller banks earn revenue.(PTI Photo)
The decision, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to improve efficiency and competition while helping smaller banks earn revenue.(PTI Photo)
business

Private banks can vie for government business

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:23 AM IST
At present, only state-owned banks and large private banks are eligible to undertake government business, including collecting revenues and disbursing payments under various schemes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Das also said the RBI is “very much in the game” and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.(ANI file photo)
Das also said the RBI is “very much in the game” and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.(ANI file photo)
business

RBI has concerns about cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:20 AM IST
In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after it found digital currencies were used to commit fraud after demonetization. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the curbs after cryptocurrency exchan-ges challenged the move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel
Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel
business

Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Qantas now aims to start overseas flights to most destinations from late October 2021, four months later than planned, the airline said in a statement Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi may launch an in-depth investigation and initiate adjudication proceedings against NSE if any fault is found at the exchange level, the person sa(PTI File Photo)
Sebi may launch an in-depth investigation and initiate adjudication proceedings against NSE if any fault is found at the exchange level, the person sa(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi seeks explanation from NSE over Wednesday's trading halt

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Sebi said it has advised NSE to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis of the “trading halt” and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site, the people said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As trading resumed at 3.45pm, in a special session, stocks surged, confounding investors with the sheer velocity of the rally.(AP)
As trading resumed at 3.45pm, in a special session, stocks surged, confounding investors with the sheer velocity of the rally.(AP)
business

Bug disrupts NSE trading for 4 hours in longest such outage

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The outage prompted the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and its main rival BSE to extend trading hours until 5pm on Wednesday to allow investors to close their positions ahead of Thursday’s expiry of monthly derivatives contracts
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac