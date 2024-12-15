Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC Bank stocks steal the show this week

Five of the 10 most valued firms added ₹1,13,117.17 crore to their total market valuation last week with Bharti Airtel stealing the show. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Infosys all increased their values, while Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever decreased theirs.(ANI)

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuations.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 623.07 points or 0.76 per cent and the Nifty advanced 90.5 points or 0.36 per cent.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by ₹47,836.6 crore to ₹9,57,842.40 crore.

Infosys added ₹31,826.97 crore to its valuation at ₹8,30,387.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by ₹11,887.78 crore to ₹14,31,158.06 crore and that of ICICI Bank increased by ₹11,760.8 crore to ₹9,49,306.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS climbed ₹9,805.02 crore to ₹16,18,587.63 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by ₹52,031.98 crore to ₹17,23,144.70 crore.

The valuation of LIC tumbled ₹32,067.73 crore to ₹5,89,869.29 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever slumped ₹22,250.63 crore to ₹5,61,423.08 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India dropped ₹2,052.66 crore to ₹7,69,034.51 crore and that of ITC by ₹1,376.19 crore to ₹5,88,195.82 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.