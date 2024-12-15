Menu Explore
Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC Bank stocks steal the show this week

PTI |
Dec 15, 2024 11:13 AM IST

In a fluctuating market, TCS, HDFC Bank, and others saw gains, while Reliance Industries and LIC experienced significant losses.

Five of the 10 most valued firms added 1,13,117.17 crore to their total market valuation last week with Bharti Airtel stealing the show.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Infosys all increased their values, while Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever decreased theirs.(ANI)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Infosys all increased their values, while Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever decreased theirs.(ANI)

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuations.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 623.07 points or 0.76 per cent and the Nifty advanced 90.5 points or 0.36 per cent.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by 47,836.6 crore to 9,57,842.40 crore.

Infosys added 31,826.97 crore to its valuation at 8,30,387.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by 11,887.78 crore to 14,31,158.06 crore and that of ICICI Bank increased by 11,760.8 crore to 9,49,306.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS climbed 9,805.02 crore to 16,18,587.63 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by 52,031.98 crore to 17,23,144.70 crore.

The valuation of LIC tumbled 32,067.73 crore to 5,89,869.29 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever slumped 22,250.63 crore to 5,61,423.08 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India dropped 2,052.66 crore to 7,69,034.51 crore and that of ITC by 1,376.19 crore to 5,88,195.82 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
