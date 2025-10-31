Big Tech Is Spending More Than Ever on AI and It’s Still Not Enough

Silicon Valley’s biggest companies are already planning to pour $400 billion into artificial intelligence efforts this year. They all say it’s nowhere near enough. The site of a new Meta data center in Holly Ridge, La.

Meta Platforms says it is still running up against capacity constraints as it tries to train new AI models and power its existing products at the same time. Microsoft says it is seeing so much customer demand for its data-center-driven services that it plans to double its data-center footprint in the next two years. And Amazon.com says it is racing to bring more cloud capacity online as soon as it can.

“We’ve been short [on computing power] now for many quarters. I thought we were going to catch up. We are not. Demand is increasing,” said Amy Hood, Microsoft’s chief financial officer. “When you see these kinds of demand signals and we know we’re behind, we do need to spend.”

Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon have all told investors over the past 48 hours that they will increase spending in 2026. Investors gave their blessing to plans laid out by Google and Amazon, with some worrying about those set forth by Meta and Microsoft.

Meta shares closed down 11% on Thursday, and Microsoft’s shares fell by nearly 3%. Google and Amazon shares rose by roughly 6% and 10%, respectively, in after-hours trading.

The mixed signals from investors are rooted in uncertainty about where the outsize spending will ultimately lead. The companies and a variety of AI boosters say the investments are necessary for machine-learning systems to reach artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a state in which they are smarter than humans.

“Whoever gets to AGI first will have an incredible competitor advantage over everybody else, and it’s that fear of missing out that all these players are suffering from,” said Youssef Squali, lead internet analyst at Truist Securities. “It’s the right strategy. The greater risk is to underspend and to be left with a competitive disadvantage.”

But skeptics have cast doubt on whether spending billions on large-language models, the most popular AI systems, will ever lead to that goal. They also point to the small number of paying users for existing technology and the need for years of training before many workers around the world will be able to effectively put it to use.

Investors have made it clear they will show patience in some scenarios, and in others they won’t.