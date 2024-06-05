 Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's warning on US elections: ‘Highlight of 2024…’ - Hindustan Times
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's warning on US elections: ‘Highlight of 2024…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2024 02:11 PM IST

Reflecting on both the candidates, Ray Dalio said that policies from an administration run by Donald Trump would be very different from Joe Biden.

Ray Dalio- Bridgewater Associates founder- said that internal conflicts will be the “highlight of this year” and this includes the election in the US. There could be differences owing to whether the US election result will be accepted by both sides- Republicans led by Donald Trump and Democrats led by incumbent president Joe Biden.

Ray Dalio, founder and CIO mentor, Bridgewater Associates speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal's 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios in New York City.(AFP)
Reflecting on both the candidates, Ray Dalio said that policies from an administration run by Donald Trump would be very different from Joe Biden. During a video speech at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong, he said that on anti-China policies, there’s broad agreement between the two parties.

He said, “There’s a great risk of economic sanctions that would be really terrible for the world. Economic warfare precedes military warfare.”

While it’s most likely there will be no imminent form of military conflict on the issue of Taiwan, the one-China policy “will not go on forever", he asserted.

For international investors, he said, “American investors investing in China could experience negative consequences from their governments. And there’s worry that from the Chinese side they could make it challenging.”

Concerns have been seen in the stock market in Hong Kong and China this year, he said. Chinese assets are very attractively priced and Bridgewater has done very well operating there in the last five years, he said.

