Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs, trades at $54,941
Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite.
The most popular cryptocurrency rallied over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday.
Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by signs it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc to BNY Mellon.
It fell as much as 6% on Monday, and was last trading down 4.4% at $54,941. Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7% to $1,798 after also hitting a record high on Saturday.
Traders said the move was largely technical, and not tied to any particular news catalyst.
"We did finally see some momentum gathering over the weekend, but weekend rallies haven't been sustainable lately," said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, a cryptocurrency broker in London.
"We do tend to think that there's a good chance of a down week and small correction coming in off of this, although it does little to dull medium-term prospects."
Tesla boss Elon Musk, whose tweets on bitcoin have added fuel to the cryptocurrency's rally, said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high.
Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia
- While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
