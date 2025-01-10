Blinkit now offers laptops, monitors, and printers, CEO Albinder Dhindsa announces

Blinkit is now including larger electronic devices like laptops, monitors, and printers to its catalogue of products that can be delivered in around 10 minutes. Blinkit and Zomato logos are seen in this illustration taken June 27, 2022.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

“We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category,” the quick commerce giant's CEO CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Dhindsa said that Blinkit will now have the following electronic goods from specific brands:

• Laptops from HP

• Monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI

• Printers from Canon and HP

Users from which locations can order these electronics from Blinkit?

These items can be ordered by users living in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow, Dhindsa wrote, adding that most of them will be delivered by Blinkit's large order fleet.

He further said that Blinkit will also be adding a “lot more brands and their products very soon.”

Quick competition

All of this comes at a time when India's quick commerce industry is witnessing massive competition among the few players like Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, and Flipkart's Minutes.

Blinkit's parent company Zomato has also got into the quick delivery space for food, offering the option through a ‘15 mins delivery’ tab in the explore section. Meanwhile, competitor Swiggy unveiled a feature called ‘Bolt’ for delivering food in 10 minutes.

Blinkit had launched its food delivery app called Bistro, just after Zepto had unveiled its Cafe app for snacks.