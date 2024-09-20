Blinkit to already cross 300 Apple iPhone 16 deliveries, CEO says

With hundreds of Apple customers seen lined up outside the company’s flagship Delhi and Mumbai stores this morning to purchase the newly launched iPhone 16 series, it may be reassuring to know that it is possible to skip all of that and still get the device, since quick commerce apps like Blinkit and BigBasket are offering fast deliveries of the same, with Blinkit promising delivery in around 10 minutes for all items available on it and BigBasket also having started such services recently. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, in the new hero colour, called Desert Titanium(Vishal Mathur/ HT)

Blinkit in particular, already about to complete 300 deliveries across India, with its co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announcing the same on a post on X.

"We started delivering iPhones at 8 AM - and we're going to cross the 300 mark in a couple of minutes🤯," he wrote, adding, "Today is going to be one crazy day!"

One X user commented, asking if EMI options are available, to which Dhindsa responded by saying "EMI options are available."

Also Read: You can buy your Apple iPhone 16 now but without these most awaited features

Blinkit made the new iPhone 16 series available in select cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, at a starting price of ₹79,900 for the base model, with Dhindsa announcing Blinkit's partnership with Unicorn Stores, an authorized Apple retailer for quick deliveries, in a previous X post.

This also marks Blinkit's third consecutive year of partnering with Unicorn to sell iPhones on the launch day.

What are the prices for all the variants of the new iPhone 16 series in India?

iPhone 16

128GB: ₹79,900

256GB: ₹89,900

512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus

128GB: ₹89,900

256GB: ₹99,900

512GB: ₹1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro

128GB: ₹1,19,900

256GB: ₹1,29,900

512GB: ₹1,49,900

1TB: ₹69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max

256GB: ₹1,44,900

512GB: ₹1,64,900

1TB: ₹1,84,900

Also Read: Immigration time cut to seconds at Delhi airport with Fast-track programme, 20 more cities will get it