Blue Star's new plant will expand commercial refrigeration footprint
Blue Star said on Thursday it is doubling its capacity for commercial refrigeration products by setting up a new manufacturing plant at a cost of ₹130 crore.
The new plant at its existing facility at Wada in Thane district of Maharashtra will have annual capacity to produce two lakh deep freezers and one lakh storage water coolers. It is in the advanced stages of completion and is likely to be commissioned by the year-end.
"The need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries -- be it for pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, food processing and dairy among others," said Managing Director B Thiagarajan.
"Compared to the developed countries, commercial refrigeration adoption in India is only at a sub-5 per cent level, which translates into huge opportunities for us," he said in a statement.
The demand for these products and equipment is witnessing a rapid uptick with pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors witnessing heightened momentum due to the rollout of vaccination drive and enhanced thrust by the government to build a future-ready robust healthcare ecosystem, said Thiagarajan.
Blue Star has a market share of 60 to 70 per cent in the pharmaceutical and healthcare segments in its addressed product categories like modular cold rooms, medical freezers, ultra-low temperature freezers, pharma refrigerators and blood bank refrigerators.
Besides, it offers a wide spectrum of cold chain equipment catering to agriculture, dairy, ice-cream, processed foods, hotels, restaurants, fast-food chains, quick service restaurants and retail outlets besides several institutional clients.
With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
- The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
India's market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in '21
- Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
- Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
- The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
