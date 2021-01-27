IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales

The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:41 AM IST

India is poised to sell a near-record amount of debt in the coming fiscal year, pressuring a sovereign bond market that’s increasingly worried about support from the central bank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government may announce a gross borrowing plan of 10.6 trillion rupees ($145 billion) for the 12 months starting April in its budget announcement on Feb. 1, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

That’s less than the record 13.1 trillion rupees estimated for the current year, but 75% above the previous five years’ average. As a result, the 10-year sovereign bond yield may rise about 40 basis points from current levels to 6.30% by end-December, its first advance in three years, a separate survey showed.

“There will still be sizable funding requirements that will need to be financed from the market and that will pile pressure on bond yields,” said Himanshu Malik, a fixed-income strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. The “bond curve steepened quite sharply in 2020 and we expect the steepening pressure to return in 2021.”

The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year, as pandemic relief efforts took precedence. With bond sales seen remaining elevated, signs of a recovery in the global economy as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s moves to drain excess cash are expected to add upward pressure on yields.

Case in point: Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month, after the central bank drained 2 trillion rupees from the banking system at a higher-than-expected cutoff rate.

Traders see the central bank walking a tight rope in keeping long-end yields anchored to facilitate government borrowing, while restoring normal liquidity operations following a crash in short-end rates late last year.

“The bond yield curve could shift upwards with a flattening bias as front-end rates normalize to the more normal liquidity conditions,” said B. Prasanna, ICICI Bank Ltd.’s head of global markets, sales, trading and research. “The RBI is expected to prevent any large flare-up in long-end yields by continuing to use Operation Twist effectively.”

Some now expect the RBI to moderate its purchases in the next fiscal year. Bank of America Corp. estimates that the central bank may conduct open-market bond operations worth $21 billion in the next fiscal year, compared with an estimated $58 billion in the current year.

Still, no one expects the RBI to completely withdraw its support to the bond market.

“The Indian economy will still remain patchy for quite some time and it will definitely require the RBI to handhold until the wounds of Covid-19 are healed,” said Dhawal Dalal, Mumbai-based chief investment officer for fixed income at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.

Here are other bond market expectations from the Feb. 1 budget:

  • The finance ministry may consider the issuance of $5-10 billion of sovereign bonds in foreign currencies, according to HSBC
  • India hasn’t sold any foreign-currency sovereign bonds so far though it mooted the idea in 2019 to help narrow its budget deficit
  • India may announce a target a range for the fiscal deficit compared with its current practice of focusing on a point estimate, in line with the recommendation of the finance commission, according to ICICI Bank
  • Having a range for the fiscal deficit would be in line with the inflation targets for the monetary policy and would give policymakers more leeway to adjust spending
  • Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see stimulus spending, along with falling tax revenue, pushing India’s budget gap to about 8% of GDP in the current financial year ending March, more than double the 3.5% target
  • State Bank of India expects states to borrow nine trillion rupees in the next fiscal, in line with this year’s target
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bonds pm modi
app
Close
e-paper
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
business

Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:30 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bajaj FinServ were major losers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after gaining about 41% in 2020 as COVID-19 shifted computing to areas where the software maker has bet big.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
business

Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds

, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
business

IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue

, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
business

Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
business

India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  • India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
business

YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
world news

First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank is complying with its legal obligations and is "not in a position to judge the motives" of Hong Kong police, chief executive Noel Quinn said on Tuesday(Reuters)
The bank is complying with its legal obligations and is "not in a position to judge the motives" of Hong Kong police, chief executive Noel Quinn said on Tuesday(Reuters)
business

HSBC 'aiding crackdown on democracy' in Hong Kong, British lawmakers say

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Founded in Hong Kong but headquartered in Britain, HSBC has historically tried to remain politically neutral. Recently however it has shown support for Beijing, most notably last June when its top executive in Asia signed a petition backing China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian-American economist said the projected recovery in growth this year follows a severe collapse in 2020.(Bloomberg)
The Indian-American economist said the projected recovery in growth this year follows a severe collapse in 2020.(Bloomberg)
business

Covid-19: IMF says pandemic hit global economy projected to grow at 5.5% in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:55 PM IST
"We project global growth for 2021 at 5.5 per cent, 0.3 percentage point higher than our October forecast, moderating to 4.2 per cent in 2022,” said Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the IMF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
business

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST
In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
business

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Twitter will eliminate some of the service’s fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5% cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
business

Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP