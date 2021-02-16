IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Britain's Cairn files case in US to push India to pay $1.2 billion award
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Britain's Cairn files case in US to push India to pay $1.2 billion award

In December, an arbitration body awarded the British firm damages of more than $1.2 billion, plus interest and costs.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Cairn Energy has filed a case in a US district court to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitration award it won in a tax dispute against India, a court document showed, ratcheting up pressure on the government to pay its dues.

In December, an arbitration body awarded the British firm damages of more than $1.2 billion plus interest and costs. The tribunal ruled India breached an investment treaty with Britain and said New Delhi was liable to pay.

Cairn asked the US court to recognise and confirm the award, including payments due since 2014 and interest compounded semi-annually, according to the Feb. 12 filing seen by Reuters.

The case marked a first step in Cairn's efforts towards recovering its dues, potentially by seizing Indian assets, if the government did not pay, a source with knowledge of the arbitration case told Reuters.

"If Cairn wins the case, it will be a step towards attaching and seizing Indian assets overseas, especially in the US," the source said.

Reuters reported last month that Cairn was identifying India's overseas assets, including bank accounts and even Air India planes or Indian ships, that could be seized in the absence of a settlement.

Cairn declined to comment but pointed to a Feb. 9 Twitter post where it said Chief Executive Simon Thomson was looking forward to meeting India's Finance Minister in Delhi next week.

"We would request, along with others, that the Indian government move swiftly to adhere to the award that has been given," Thomson said in the video posted on Twitter by Cairn.

"It is important for our shareholders who are global financial institutions and who want to see a positive investment climate in India. I am sure that in working together with the government we can swiftly draw this to conclusion and reassure those investors," he said.

India's finance and external affairs ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cairn aims to enforce the award under international arbitration rules, commonly called the New York Convention, and recover losses caused by India's "unfair and inequitable treatment of their investments", the court filing showed.

The company has registered its claim against India in the Netherlands and France, telling regulators in the two countries that they may receive court orders to seize of some Indian assets, and the firm was preparing to do the same in Canada and United States, Reuters reported last month.

India lost another major international arbitration case last year against Vodafone over a $2 billion retrospective tax dispute.

The government has challenged the arbitration verdict in the Vodafone case. It has yet to say how it will proceed in Cairn's case where it has to make a significant payment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cairn energy
Close
An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney(REUTERS)
An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney(REUTERS)
business

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vlad Tenev’s deep understanding of technology has long impressed Robinhood’s partners, though his grasp of the highly regulated brokerage industry has been perceived as foggier REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files(REUTERS)
Vlad Tenev’s deep understanding of technology has long impressed Robinhood’s partners, though his grasp of the highly regulated brokerage industry has been perceived as foggier REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files(REUTERS)
business

After 'receiving death threats', Robinhood CEO prepares for political face-off

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Vlad Tenev, the chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets, who turned 34 over the weekend, must somehow calm critics across the political spectrum as he seeks to keep his Silicon Valley startup on track for a stock listing this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Britain's Cairn files case in US to push India to pay $1.2 billion award

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:43 PM IST
In December, an arbitration body awarded the British firm damages of more than $1.2 billion, plus interest and costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
business

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba, ET Now said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Statistics Canada or StatCan stated that real GDP dropped 11.6 per cent in April after a decline of 7.5 per cent in March. (AFP photo)
Statistics Canada or StatCan stated that real GDP dropped 11.6 per cent in April after a decline of 7.5 per cent in March. (AFP photo)
business

GDP to be in growth territory in December quarter, says report

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Private consumption and government spending will help the economy post a turnaround during the December quarter and the GDP will grow 0.7 per cent, Icra Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The individual had appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order, mentioning that he had filed a reply on October 15, 2019, which was not considered by Sebi.(PTI file photo)
The individual had appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order, mentioning that he had filed a reply on October 15, 2019, which was not considered by Sebi.(PTI file photo)
business

Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Sebi, in the last order, noted that preferential allotment of shares of VLFL was made to one of the off-market transferors -- Looklike Trade Pvt Ltd -- in FY 2013-14. The investigation period was from August 12, 2014, to July 31, 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2020, the FMCG Industry had a value degrowth of 2 per cent.(Priyanka Parashar/ Mint file photo. Representative image)
In 2020, the FMCG Industry had a value degrowth of 2 per cent.(Priyanka Parashar/ Mint file photo. Representative image)
business

FMCG industry grows 7.3% in Oct-Dec, rural sales up 14.2%, says report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Large manufacturers also bounced back with consumption-led growth during the quarter, while the small ones clocked double-digit growth amid rise in consumption, said the FMCG Snapshot for Q4 2020 released by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes.(REUTERS)
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Bitcoin’s ascent has been buoyed by the widening adoption of the cryptocurrency and has risen around 72% so far this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015.(REUTERS)
A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015.(REUTERS)
business

BMW India launches SportX petrol variant of SUV X3 priced at 56.5 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • The vehicle is equipped with the company's xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced annually, helping it to meet demand from Indian customers.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo(REUTERS)
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced annually, helping it to meet demand from Indian customers.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon to make TV streaming device in India

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The Fire TV Stick will be made by Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology in the southern city of Chennai, marking the first time one of Amazon's devices will be manufactured in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited recently announced a revision in the approval time for home loans across the board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Now that we are all agreed that Tik Tok is A Bad Thing, where do we go next? (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Now that we are all agreed that Tik Tok is A Bad Thing, where do we go next? (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
business

TikTok's US ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST
While the Biden administration pauses a government lawsuit filed by Trump officials, corporate sponsors have raced back to the popular short video sharing app, booking advertising campaigns and experimenting with new ways to reach consumers
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the same time, the government will support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals(Bloomberg Photo)
At the same time, the government will support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals(Bloomberg Photo)
business

Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The manufacturing sector employs about 450,000 workers, or about 12 per cent of the workforce, with median wages about 10 per cent higher than the economy-wide median. From January 1 next year, the manufacturing sector can have only up to 18 per cent of their workforce be foreign workers on S Passes
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
As much as 1.7 million barrels a day of oil output has halted and deliveries via pipeline suspended as freezing weather cripples Texas’s power system and blackouts spread to other states in the central U.S. Energy Aspects Ltd. said 3 million barrels a day of processing capacity could be off-line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
business

Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at 1.96 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP