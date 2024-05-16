 Brookfield India Real Estate Trust to acquire 50% stake in 4 marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust to acquire 50% stake in 4 marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises

PTI |
May 16, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust to acquire 50% stake in 4 marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises

New Delhi, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust will acquire a 50 per cent stake in four marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises, a statement said on Thursday, pegging the enterprise value of the commercial properties at about 6,000 crore.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust to acquire 50% stake in 4 marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust to acquire 50% stake in 4 marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises

With this, Bharti will also become the second-largest unit holder in BIRET, with an ownership stake of 8.53 per cent.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has signed binding agreements to acquire a 50 per cent stake in four Grade A assets from Bharti Enterprises. The acquisition includes marquee commercial properties totalling 3.3 million square feet, at an enterprise value of 60,000 million," the release said.

The total equity consideration for the 50 per cent stake will be met through a preferential allotment of units in BIRET to Bharti, at 300 per unit.

Bharti will become the second-largest unit holder in BIRET, which is India's only 100 per cent institutionally managed office REIT, with an ownership stake of 8.53 per cent.

Elaborating on the contours of the deal, the statement said the portfolio of assets includes operating Worldmark assets at Aerocity New Delhi, a mixed-use property covering 1.4 million square feet, Airtel Center, the corporate facility of 7,00,000 square feet in North Gurugram, and Worldmark Gurugram, a mixed-use asset spanning over 7,00,000 square feet.

According to the statement, these assets are in established office micro-markets, with excellent connectivity, modern retail and F&B offerings that create a vibrant live-work-play environment.

Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Head of Real Estate for the Asia Pacific region, Brookfield, said, "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Bharti through this strategic venture making them a significant investor in BIRET."

"With this acquisition, we add New Delhi to our portfolio making BIRET the most diverse office REIT in India. These high-quality assets with strong tenancy also increase our retail operating area to 1 million square feet," Gupta added.

Harjeet Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Bharti Enterprises, noted that with the transaction, Brookfield, through its two managed vehicles, will own a 100 per cent stake in the four marquee assets originally developed by Bharti Realty.

"With an over 8.5 per cent stake in the REIT, Bharti is excited to take its partnership with Brookfield forward through a meaningful ownership in their listed portfolio of high-quality assets," Kohli said.

Bharti continues to invest substantially in a large development pipeline of over 10 million square feet of 'Grade A' commercial real estate assets in New Delhi's Aerocity, and hopes to grow this partnership through similar transactions, Kohli added.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company acted as the financial advisor to BIRET. Khaitan & Co and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas represented BIRET as its legal counsels. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas represented Bharti as its legal counsel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Brookfield India Real Estate Trust to acquire 50% stake in 4 marquee assets from Bharti Enterprises

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On