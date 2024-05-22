Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed in these 18 states on May 23
Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: Banks are closed for 14 days in May 2024, as per to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.
Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: Private and public sector banks will remain closed on May 23, for Buddha Purnima in some states as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list. Even though banks will be closed, digital banking services will be available in the states banks are closed for Buddha Purnima.
Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: States that will observe Bank Holiday on May 23
Banks will be closed in the following states: Tripura, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more: Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Are banks closed on May 23? Check state-wise list
Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed on May 23 in these cities
Banks will also remain closed in following cities: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.
Bank holidays in May 2024
Banks are closed for 14 days in May 2024, as per to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. These include Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day), Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya, Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, State Day, Buddha Pournima and Nazrul Jayanti. Although , these holidays can change according to different states.
