Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Are banks closed on May 23? Check state-wise list
Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Banks will be closed in many states on May 23 to mark Buddha Purnima, asper the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. Although, digital banking services will remain available for customers seeking to avail them.
Buddha Purnima: Where will banks be closed?
Check bank holiday list for 2024 here
Banks will be closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.
Bank holidays in May
Banks are closed for 14 days in May 2024, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. Banks are closed in May for Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day), Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya, Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, State Day, Buddha Pournima and Nazrul Jayanti. However, these holidays can change according to different states. RBI marks certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Bank holiday on May 25
Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 (fourth Saturday) in Tripura, Orissa.
