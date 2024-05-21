 Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Are banks closed on May 23? Check state-wise list - Hindustan Times
Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Are banks closed on May 23? Check state-wise list

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 11:35 AM IST

Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Banks will be closed in many states on May 23 to mark Buddha Purnima. Check complete list here

Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Banks will be closed in many states on May 23 to mark Buddha Purnima, asper the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. Although, digital banking services will remain available for customers seeking to avail them.

Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Will banks be closed for Buddha Purnima in your state. Check complete list here to know
Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Will banks be closed for Buddha Purnima in your state. Check complete list here to know

Buddha Purnima: Where will banks be closed?

Check bank holiday list for 2024 here

Banks will be closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.

Bank holidays in May

Read more: Bank holidays 2024: No bank operations on these days in May

Banks are closed for 14 days in May 2024, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. Banks are closed in May for Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day), Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya, Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, State Day, Buddha Pournima and Nazrul Jayanti. However, these holidays can change according to different states. RBI marks certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank holiday on May 25

Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 (fourth Saturday) in Tripura, Orissa.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Business / Buddha Purnima bank holiday: Are banks closed on May 23? Check state-wise list

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
