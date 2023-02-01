Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman pegs fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman pegs fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 01:11 PM IST

The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

FM Sitharaman Said Indian economy has become the fifth-largest in the world in the last nine years. (File)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

India will focus on economic growth and job creation and cut down fiscal deficit, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday, presenting the government's last full budget in parliament before elections due next year.

The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

India's federal government will target a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for 2023/24, Sitharaman said, compared to 6.4% for the current fiscal year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2023 budget
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP