Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs several pre-budget meets
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on Centre’s support to states with timely tax devolution and GST compensation arrears to boost growth at the pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on June 22. The Finance Minister encouraged states to make use of the scheme where the Centre offers a 50-year interest-free loan for specific reforms. Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Union Budget 2024-25 in the third week of July with the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. ...Read More
Budget 2024 Live updates: What RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on unsecured loans
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said that timely actions on unsecured loans have successfully moderated their growth. He said, “We believed it was prudent to act proactively and decelerate credit growth in these segments.”