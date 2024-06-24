Edit Profile
Monday, June 24, 2024
    Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs several pre-budget meets

    June 24, 2024 8:34 AM IST
    Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Union Budget 2024-25 in the third week of July.
    Budget 2024 Live updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the 53rd GST Council Meeting, at the National Media Center in New Delhi.
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on Centre’s support to states with timely tax devolution and GST compensation arrears to boost growth at the pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on June 22. The Finance Minister encouraged states to make use of the scheme where the Centre offers a 50-year interest-free loan for specific reforms. Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Union Budget 2024-25 in the third week of July with the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 24, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Live updates: What RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on unsecured loans

    Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said that timely actions on unsecured loans have successfully moderated their growth. He said, “We believed it was prudent to act proactively and decelerate credit growth in these segments.”

