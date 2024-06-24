Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs several pre-budget meets

Live

Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Union Budget 2024-25 in the third week of July.

Budget 2024 Live updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the 53rd GST Council Meeting, at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on Centre’s support to states with timely tax devolution and GST compensation arrears to boost growth at the pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on June 22. The Finance Minister encouraged states to make use of the scheme where the Centre offers a 50-year interest-free loan for specific reforms. Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Union Budget 2024-25 in the third week of July with the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. ...Read More