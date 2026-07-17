Fire breaks out at Kingdom of Dreams, third blaze since 2022 closure

Fire department officials reached the spot at around 1.30 pm. Eight fire tenders took nearly one and a half hours to douse the fire. It is not yet known how the sealed property caught fire. The fire department has launched a probe into the incident. Officials said the park has been closed for four years and no one was present at the time of the incident. “We do not know the exact cause of the fire yet. No casualties were reported. Scrap material stored inside the structure were also destroyed,” Kumar added. Officials said the property’s fire NOC had lapsed after it was sealed.

A massive fire broke out at Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29 on Wednesday, sending thick smoke into the sky. Fire officials said this is the third such incident at the property in four years since it shut down in 2022.

The property was sealed by HSVP. While it is not responsible for its day-to-day maintenance, the land remains in its possession. The property is located behind the Sector 29 fire station. Fire officials noticed smoke arising from the area and rushed to the spot.

Naresh Kumar, Sector 29 fire officer said, “After noticing the fire, I rushed to the spot and called additional teams as the fire appeared severe. The fire started from the entrance gate and spread inside the complex. Large thermocol structures at the front caught fire.”

This is the third such instance at the 6 acre property. The Kingdoms of Dreams was shut down by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) over unpaid lease dues of more than ₹100 crore and financial losses.