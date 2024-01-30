Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Centre convenes all-party meeting today
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: The budget will be ‘interim’ in nature as the government is set to face a general election in April-May this year.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Financial Year 2024-25 on February 1. This will be the final annual financial statement of the BJP-led PM Narendra Modi government's second term. Last week, the traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held- beginning a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until the document's tabling in the Lok Sabha.
This budget is also ‘interim’ in nature as the government is set to face a general election in April-May this year. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government. In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 30, 2024 09:50 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Markets open flat, Bajaj Finance slips on earnings miss
Indian shares were off to a muted start on Tuesday, following a sharp surge in the previous session, weighed by Bajaj Finance after the non-bank lender missed profit estimates.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.06% to 21,723.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 71,876.73, as of 9:33 a.m. IST.Jan 30, 2024 09:02 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi to meet floor leaders of parties today
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both houses of Parliament before the start of the upcoming Budget Session.Share this article
-