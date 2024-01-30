Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Centre convenes all-party meeting today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Financial Year 2024-25 on February 1. This will be the final annual financial statement of the BJP-led PM Narendra Modi government's second term. Last week, the traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held- beginning a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until the document's tabling in the Lok Sabha. Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This budget is also ‘interim’ in nature as the government is set to face a general election in April-May this year. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government. In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.