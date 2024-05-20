Bumble founder shares strange future of dating: 'You don't have to talk to 600 people'

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd believes that her app might have a solution for all those who find the process of dating difficult. Speaking at the Bloomberg Technology Summit, she said, “If you wanna get out there, there is a world where your [AI] dating concierge could go and date for you with other [AI] dating concierges. And then you don't have to talk to 600 people and all of San Francisco." Bumble founder Whitney Herd said that the woman-focused dating app she invented is going to embrace AI.

Bumble has been leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) from before it was “super trendy”, she said after the company announced Opening Moves, a feature that allows women to send out automated prompts to their matches. Bumble has also launched an AI-powered deception detector to remove eradicate spam, scams and fake profiles from the platform.

She explained, “For example, you could, in the near future, be talking to your AI dating concierge and you could share your securities. I just came out of a breakup, I've commitment issues and it could help you train yourself into a better way of thinking about yourself. And then it could give you productive tips for communicating with other people."

Talking about the aim of her app, she said, “Always putting women in the driver's seat — not to put men down — to actually recalibrate the way we all treat each other. And so AI is going to follow the same set of values and we are going to lean in fast and furiously.”