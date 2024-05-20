 Bill Gates wants you to read this book on AI and education written by Khan Academy CEO - Hindustan Times
Bill Gates wants you to read this book on AI and education written by Khan Academy CEO

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 20, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Bill Gates said that the book must be read by all. The book is written by Sal Khan, founder and CEO of education nonprofit Khan Academy.

Bill Gates' latest book recommendation comes from the world of artificial intelligence and it is a book that focuses on how the fast-advancing technology can improve the quality of education in the world. The Microsoft co-founder praised “Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (And Why That’s a Good Thing” as he said that the book must be read by all. The book is written by Sal Khan, founder and CEO of education nonprofit Khan Academy.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

Bill Gates wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “If you’re passionate about education, you need to read this book. Sal offers a compelling vision for harnessing AI to expand opportunity for all.”

The book focuses on the potential of AI-powered systems like ChatGPT to “revolutionize the way we learn and teach” by assisting overworked teachers and tailoring lessons as well. Earlier, Bill Gates had said in a podcast featuring Sal Khan that AI tutoring could help “close the education gap” especially for low-income students in developing countries.

“I do think the AI will be like a great high school teacher who really marks your essay, and you go back and think, ‘OK, I need to step up there,’” he said.

He added, “If we think about the next 10 years, [in terms of] both the absolute level of learning and the gap with lower-income, minority students ... these new tools can both close the gap and raise up the overall level of achievement."

