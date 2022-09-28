Byju Raveendran's wife pens emotional post on his struggles, says ‘it was tough’

Edtech startup Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath has shared an emotional Linkedin post on her husband Byju Raveendran's recent challenges as his father battled cancer.



In the post, Gokulnath describes Raveendran travelling around the world several times in a week to be by his father's side. “These two teachers fought this tough battle the same way they had fought all the other challenges - together, with positivity and perseverance. Byju is relaxed today because a critical surgery last week went well. Touch wood”, she said in her post.



Gokulnath, who is also the director of the edtech startup, says her husband cares deeply about his family, even more about those who work with him. Adding further, she says Raveendran sees good in everyone and everything as empathy is his greatest strength.



Calling her husband a personification of courage and conviction, Gokulnath recalls his humble beginnings as the one who learnt English listening to cricket commentary on the radio and watched his first football game on the only TV in the village sitting on his father's shoulders. She recalled how her husband walked away from his lucrative job to adopt his parents profession and create learners for life.

Gokulnath shares she and Raveendran never cared about their standing in the Forbes rich list as it doesn't make any difference to them whether they are worth a few billions or just a few bucks.



“We did not suddenly appear out of nowhere. It has taken a lot of hard work to make learning effective and engaging. We have come a long way but we have a longer way to go. Our fondest memories are of the days when we would travel to six cities across India every week to conduct back-to-back classes We still pay the rent for our first - small but cosy - office in Koramangala, Bangalore”, she added.

“Byju Raveendran is the most beautiful person I know”, she ends her post.

The edtech company recently booked a loss of ₹4,588 crore for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021, which was 19 times more than the preceding financial year. The losses

However, the company said in the fiscal ending on March 31, 2022, the revenue soared to ₹10,000 crore but did not reveal profit or loss numbers for that year.

