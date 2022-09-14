Home / Business / Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 billion rupees in FY22

Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 billion rupees in FY22

business
Published on Sep 14, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at 45.30 billion rupees.

Byju's said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.(Shutterstock)
Byju's said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.(Shutterstock)
Reuters |

Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Byju's on Wednesday reported gross revenue of nearly 100 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) in fiscal year 2022, after posting a revenue of 24.28 billion rupees in the previous year.

Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at 45.30 billion rupees.

Further, the company said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out