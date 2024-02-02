 Byju's US subsidiary files for bankruptcy in Delaware - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Byju's US subsidiary files for bankruptcy in Delaware

Byju's US subsidiary files for bankruptcy in Delaware

Reuters | ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Byju's US unit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with liabilities of $1-10 billion

A US arm of the Indian edtech startup Byju's, known as Byju's Alpha unit, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Delaware court, citing liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, Reuters reported.

Byjus(Shutterstock)
Byjus(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ- Byju's crisis: Investors seek ouster of founders, want to fire CEO Byju Raveendran

The court filing indicates assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, with estimated creditors numbering between 100 and 199.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

