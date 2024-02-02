Byju's US subsidiary files for bankruptcy in Delaware
Feb 02, 2024 08:06 AM IST
A US arm of the Indian edtech startup Byju's, known as Byju's Alpha unit, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Delaware court, citing liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, Reuters reported.
The court filing indicates assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, with estimated creditors numbering between 100 and 199.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
