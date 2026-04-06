Can your Flipkart spends sponsor your next Air India flight?

April is that time of the year when your kids must be enjoying their summer vacation. You must be planning your much-needed annual family trip to take a break from work and your daily routine. Did you know that your regular Flipkart orders can contribute towards sponsoring your next Air India flight on your family vacation? Yes, Maharaja Club has added Flipkart SuperCoins as a points conversion partner. In this article, we will understand all the details of this partnership and how you can benefit from it. Under this partnership, a Flipkart member can transfer their Flipkart SuperCoins to the Maharaja Club in the 5:2 ratio. (Reuters)

Maharaja Club adds Flipkart SuperCoins as a points conversion partner Maharaja Club is Air India’s frequent flyer programme (FFP) that rewards flyers with Award seats, cabin upgrades, and a lot more. On 30th March 2026, Maharaja Club announced the addition of Flipkart SuperCoins as a points conversion partner.

Under this partnership, a Flipkart member can transfer their Flipkart SuperCoins to the Maharaja Club in the 5:2 ratio. It means 5 Flipkart SuperCoins will be converted into 2 Maharaja Points. A member needs a minimum of 50 Flipkart SuperCoins to convert them into Maharaja Points. Subsequent conversions are allowed only in increments of 50 SuperCoins.

A member can transfer SuperCoins only to their own Maharaja Club account. SuperCoins transfer to anyone else’s Maharaja Club account is not permitted. The transferred SuperCoins will reflect as Maharaja Points in the Maharaja Club account within 5 working days. The Maharaja Points once credited to the Maharaja Club account cannot be converted back to Flipkart SuperCoins.

How to convert Flipkart SuperCoins into Maharaja Points? To convert your Flipkart SuperCoins into Maharaja Points, you need to take the following steps:

Open the Flipkart App, navigate to the Categories section and select SuperCoins Select ‘SuperCoin Partners’ and find Air India Maharaja Club Link your Maharaja Club account using your Maharaja Club ID Enter the number of SuperCoins you wish to convert Confirm the transfer Your Maharaja Points will be credited to your account What can you do with Maharaja Points? The accumulated Maharaja Points can be used for the following purposes:

Booking an Award Flight with Air India or any of the 24 Star Alliance partner airlines Using Maharaja Points in combination with cash for making a ‘Cash + Points’ flight booking For Cabin upgrades, like upgrading an Economy ticket to a Premium Economy ticket or a Premium Economy ticket to a Business class ticket. The Maharaja Club provides members opportunities to earn Maharaja Points for booking flights on Air India and Star Alliance partner airlines. A member can redeem Maharaja Points for booking Award Flights on Air India and Star Alliance partner airlines. The other benefits of the Maharaja Club program include:

Complimentary seat selection Cabin upgrade vouchers Priority check-in Excess baggage allowance Lounge access Priority boarding Priority waitlist clearance Fee waiver for itinerary changes Fee waiver for flight cancellations Priority Connect: A dedicated helpline where members can call to resolve any queries The benefits are linked to a member’s tier (Red, Silver, Gold, or Platinum). The higher the membership tier, the higher the benefits. The base membership tier is Red. By flying regularly with Air India, a member can progress to the higher tiers and enjoy more benefits.

How can a member earn Maharaja Points? We have already discussed how a Maharaja Club member can earn Maharaja Points by flying with Air India or any Star Alliance member airline or transferring Flipkart SuperCoins. Some of the other ways of earning Maharaja Points include the following:

Up to 10 Maharaja Points for every Rs. 100 spent using the SBI Air India co-branded credit card Transfer reward points from credit cards issued by banks like HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, SBI Card, Kotak Bank, etc. Converting points from other programs like Magnify (Mag Miles), Audi India (Audi Club Reward Points), e-Rewards, HeyMax (Max Miles), Onpoint, etc. Spends with various partners like Zomato, Tata 1Mg, Fitpass, VIP, iCruise, Legoland, KidZania, Isango, Kairali, Sterling Holiday Resorts, Evolve Back, The Grand Dragon Ladakh, Avis, Matrix, Zoomcar, etc. What are Flipkart SuperCoins, and how to earn them? SuperCoin is Flipkart’s loyalty program that offers reward points (SuperCoins) every time a member shops on Flipkart. The SuperCoins earning rate depends on the member type: Silver, Gold, or BLACK. The earning rate ranges from 1% to 5% on every Flipkart purchase, with up to 100 SuperCoins on every purchase.

The SuperCoins can be redeemed against Flipkart orders for up to a specified percentage of the order value, for various products/services under the SuperCoin Zone, subscriptions, or transfer to partners like Marriott Bonvoy or Maharaja Club.