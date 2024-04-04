 Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude

Reuters |
Apr 04, 2024 12:27 AM IST

Indian government raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹6,800 per ton from ₹4,900.

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude for the fifth time since February to 6,800 Indian rupees ($81.43) a metric ton from 4,900 rupees with effect from April 4, the government said in a notification on Wednesday.

India hikes windfall tax on crude oil to 6,800 rupees per metric ton.(HT ARCHIVES)
India hikes windfall tax on crude oil to 6,800 rupees per metric ton.(HT ARCHIVES)

The windfall tax, which is revised fortnightly, remains at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On March 15, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,900 rupees a metric ton from 4,600 rupees.

India introduced the tax in July 2022 on crude oil producers, and on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, because private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to gain from robust refining margins instead of selling locally.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On