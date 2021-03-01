IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Centre releases 1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states since October 2020
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
business

Centre releases 1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states since October 2020

The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of 4,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry).
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST

The Centre has released 1.04 lakh crore to states in four months since October 2020, to meet GST compensation shortfall, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of 4,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry), taking the total amount released so far under the special borrowing window set up in October last year to 1.04 lakh crore.

The remaining 5 states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the states and UTs.

Under the special window, the Centre has been borrowing in government stock with tenures of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenure is equally divided among all the states as per their GST compensation shortfall.

"Till now, 94 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assembly.

"Out of this, an amount of 95,138.08 crore has been released to the states and an amount of 8,861.92 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly," the statement added.

Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goods and services tax ministry of finance
Close
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
business

Centre releases 1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of 4,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said not only this, the electronic toll collection is set to boost royalty by 10,000 crore per annum.
The minister said not only this, the electronic toll collection is set to boost royalty by 10,000 crore per annum.
business

Mandatory FASTag to help save 20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:26 PM IST
To improve green plantation cover beside highways, e-tagging of plants will be done, Gadkari added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that by sponsoring advertisement boards in front of mobile shops, companies have violated advertisement rules.(Shankar narayan/ HT Photo)
Officials said that by sponsoring advertisement boards in front of mobile shops, companies have violated advertisement rules.(Shankar narayan/ HT Photo)
business

Mobile retailers write to PM Modi for Amazon probe

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 PM IST
AIMRA urged the government to "suspend all Amazon activities in India" until there is an investigation into the company's practices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The collection is, however, lower than the record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
The collection is, however, lower than the record 1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
business

GST collections rise 7 pc to 1.13 lakh crore in February

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST is 21,092 crore, SGST is 27,273 crore, IGST is 55,253 crore (including 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 9,525 crore (including 660 crore collected on import of goods).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
business

A taper tantrum around 2024 polls could be Modi govt’s biggest economic trial

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
While most of the economic analysis around the pandemic’s impact on the Indian economy has focused on domestic factors, there is merit in looking at the impact of a near-certain economic disruption to the Indian economy in the next few years
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
business

Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Here is what all you need to know about the much-awaited auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to 30K crore annually

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Budget proposes removing the mandatory requirement of getting the accounts audited and reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as chartered accountants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
business

Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The webinar, which was attended by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, focussed on effective implementation of budgetary allocations with regard to the agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
business

Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:59 PM IST
On May 17, 2020, the Union government had raised states’ borrowing limit by 2% of GSDP for 2020-21, but 1% of the additional borrowing limit was available on implementation of four reforms with a 0.25% value each
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
business

LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The rates were earlier revised by 25 on February 4, 50 on February 15 and then again by 25 on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP