Centre releases 17,000 crore as GST compensation to states

The Centre on Wednesday released ₹17,000 crore as GST compensation to states to meet the shortfall in their revenue.

With this, the total amount of compensation released to the states and Union territories during 2021-22 fiscal year so far is ₹60,000 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

As per the decision of GST Council, back-to-back loan of ₹1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in the release of GST compensation during the current financial year.

The Centre has estimated the shortfall in GST compensation payable to the states in the current fiscal at ₹2.59 lakh crore, of which about ₹1.59 lakh crore would have to be borrowed this year.

✅ Centre releases Rs. 17,000 crore as GST Compensation to States/UTs



✅ Total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far, including the aforesaid amount, during FY 2021-22 is Rs. 60,000 crore



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/uAV08HM494

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aJgGIErouN — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 3, 2021

The Centre expects to collect over ₹1 lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods, which will be given to the states to compensate them for the shortfall in revenue arising out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, news agency PTI reported.

Tax collection is expected to exceed the target set in the Budget as collections have improved with the revival of the economy, according to experts.

GST collection surged to ₹1.30 lakh crore in October, the second highest since its implementation in July 2017. The highest GST collection of ₹1.41 lakh crore was recorded in April 2021.

This is the fourth time in a row when the GST collection was upwards of ₹1 lakh crore. The mop-up from GST was ₹1.17 lakh crore in September 2021. Tax collections last month on goods sold and services rendered was 24 per cent higher than in October 2020, and up 36 per cent over 2019-20.

(With inputs from PTI)