Friday, May 03, 2024
ChatGPT outage: OpenAI's ChatGPT down for users across web and smartphone app

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2024 01:05 PM IST

ChatGPT outage: When attempting to use ChatGPT, an error message pops up stating that the server is facing problems.

ChatGPT outage: OpenAI’s ChatGPT is facing issues in generating responses as several users shared that they are unable to use the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot through a mobile app for Android. When attempting to use ChatGPT, an error message pops up stating that the server is facing problems. On the iOS app and web version of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot is unable to generate responses and shows a “Request Timeout” message.

ChatGPT outage: The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)
ChatGPT outage: The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)

Downdetector- which tracks online outages- showed tha reports of OpenAI outage spiked up from 11am on May 3 with 90 per cent of reported problems being with ChatGPT. Some users also reported issues with the website (8 per cent) and login (2 per cent).

Users also shared that they were facing the outage on social media platforms as they complained that ChatGPT is currently facing an outage. Users on X (formerly Twitter) reported that the AI chatbot is not working for them.

ChatGPT also faced similar problems last month when around 91 per cent of users reportedly faced issues in accessing it across platforms. The company acknowledged the outage at the time and said that the outage was caused by “increased latency and errors affecting both ChatGPT and APIs”.

News / Business / ChatGPT outage: OpenAI's ChatGPT down for users across web and smartphone app
