Check latest gold, silver prices in your city on April 14

ByNisha Anand
Apr 14, 2023 06:39 AM IST

While gold prices marginally declined, silver got costlier by ₹0.65, with a gram to be priced at ₹78 on Friday.

The price of gold on Friday marginally declined, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold decreasing to 5,610 from yesterday’s 5,620, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also slightly decreased to 44,880 from the previous figure of 44,960, marking a price difference of 80.

Gold prices marginally declined Friday however, Silver made slight gains.(File for representation)
Furthermore, the website stated that the cost of 100 grams of 22 carat gold was listed at 56,100 – 100 less compared to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also decreased, listed at 6,120 on Friday from the previous 6,131 figure for a gram of gold. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at 48,960 and 61,200. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was listed at 6,12,000, a 1,100 decrease from the previous day’s data.

However, a gram of silver got costlier by 0.65 to be priced at 78 on Friday. This means, 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost 780 and 7,800 as per the latest data. Goodreturns marked a 650 increase in silver prices since yesterday for a kg which has been revised to 78,000 now.

CITYGold (24 carat/10 gram)Silver (10 gram)
Delhi 61,350 780
Kolkata 61,200 780
Mumbai 61,200 780
Chennai 61,850 818
Bengaluru 61,250 818

The gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

Friday, April 14, 2023
