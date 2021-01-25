China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020: Report
China was the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the world during the course of the year, with the Chinese economy having brought in $163 billion in inflows.
China's $163 billion in inflows last year, compared to $134 billion attracted by the United States, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report released on Sunday.
In 2019, the United States had received $251 billion in inflows and China received $140 billion.
China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.
China's gross domestic product grew 2.3% in 2020, official data showed last week, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.
The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense US-China relations on trade and other fronts.
Overall, global FDI had collapsed in 2020, falling by 42% to an estimated $859 billion, from $1.5 trillion in 2019, according to the UNCTAD report.
"FDI finished 2020 more than 30% below the trough after the global financial crisis in 2009", the UNCTAD said on Sunday.
FDI flows fell by 37% in Latin American and the Caribbean, by 18% in Africa, and by 4% in developing Asia, the report added.
East Asia accounted for a third of global FDI in 2020, while FDI flows to developed countries fell by 69%.
Double-dip recessions are now expected in Japan, the euro area and UK as restrictions to curb the virus's spread are enforced. Record cases in the US are dragging on retail spending and hiring, prompting President Joe Biden's new administration to seek an extra $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus.
According to sources, NIIF has made an equity investment of ₹4,689 crore, while the co-investment by its partners stood at about ₹7,053 crore at the end of September 2020. The quasi-sovereign wealth fund's total equity investment along with partners stood at ₹11,742 crore as of September 2020.
