Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
China's government has asked Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to dispose of its media assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Discussions over the matter have been held since early this year, the report said, adding that officials were shocked at how expansive Alibaba's media interests have become.
The company, whose mainstay business is online retail, has stakes in the Twitter-like Weibo platform and several news outlets including the South China Morning Post.
Such influence is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its own powerful propaganda apparatus, the Journal's sources were quoted as saying.
Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000
Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50
Huawei pivots to fish farms, mining in China after US blocks its phones
- Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park.
US becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to number 4
BOE Guv Bailey says market interest rate rise reflects optimism in UK
Consumer staples, industrials stocks lift UK shares
Bitcoin stays in sight of record above $61,000 after 1,000% jump
