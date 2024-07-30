 Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment today: How to check status - Hindustan Times
Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment today: How to check status

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2024 12:23 PM IST

Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment: If you have applied, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

The share allotment of Clinitech Laboratory IPO will be finalised today (July 30). Those who have applied for the issue can check the Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The IPO opened on July 25 and ended on July 29.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment: The listing date of Clinitech Laboratory IPO is fixed for August 1 on BSE SME.


Those who have invested in the IPO can know how many shares have been allocated in the basis of allotment and for those who have not been given the shares, the refund process will begun on July 31.

The listing date of Clinitech Laboratory IPO is fixed for August 1 on BSE SME. If you have applied for the Clinitech Laboratory IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment: Here's how to check the status

1. Click on the link above and enter your login information.

2. Choose "Clinitech Laboratory IPO" as the firm to be listed.

3. Choose PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.

4. Click on “Search” to see the allotment status online.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment: Here's how to check the status on BSE

1. Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

3. Select 'Issue Name' and select the IPO.

4. Enter your application number or PAN.

5. You will be able to see the allotment status online.

