Paytm launches India’s first NFC card soundbox: How to use it for payments

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), Paytm's parent company, launched India's first NFC Card Soundbox which is a two-in-one mobile QR payment device that combines NFC card payment technology with mobile QR payments. A QR code sticker of the digital payment app Paytm is seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata, India.(Reuters)

What is NFC?

NFC stands for Near Field Communication and is a technology that allows for wireless data transfer between devices that are close to each other within a few centimetres. It is commonly used for contactless payments and data exchange.

What Paytm said on NFC Card Soundbox?

Paytm said the new launch will provide a cost-effective solution for offline merchants.

The company's spokesperson said, “We are committed to help India’s small merchants by providing them with the latest technology to accept all types of payments at an affordable price. With the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, merchants can seamlessly receive mobile payments from any UPI app and accept NFC-based debit and credit cards, all through a single device. This makes the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox the ultimate offering for offline merchants across the country.”

How customers can use Paytm NFC Card Soundbox?

The Paytm NFC Card Soundbox will allow customers to make payments by tapping a debit or credit card or scanning a QR code. The device can help small shops in accepting all types of payments, including UPI and card transactions.

What are some features of Paytm NFC Card Soundbox?

The Paytm NFC Card Soundbox has a long-lasting battery life of up to 10 days. It includes instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts. The Soundbox supports notifications in 11 languages—English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.