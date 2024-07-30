 Tax practitioners urge CBDT to extend ITR filing deadline to August 31 - Hindustan Times
Tax practitioners urge CBDT to extend ITR filing deadline to August 31

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2024 11:07 AM IST

Landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have further compounded these difficulties, All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners said.

The All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline of filing Income Tax returns by a month to August 31 for the assessment year 2024-25.

Tax practitioners said that the process of paying self-assessment tax through banks and downloading challans is time-consuming.

AIFTP national president Narayan Jain and Direct Tax Representation Committee chairman S M Surana said that floods in several states have severely impacted the process of filing returns. Landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have further compounded these difficulties, they said as per news agency PTI.

The memorandum claimed persistent problems with the Income Tax portal and software, including difficulties in downloading and verifying various forms as the reason for extension of the deadline. They said that the process of paying self-assessment tax through banks and downloading challans is time-consuming.

