Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat in muted trade. These are top losers today

Sensex and Nifty ended flat today (July 8) in a lacklustre trade as investors opted to book profits after the recent record rally in equities. This comes amid weak cues from Asian markets which added to the muted trend in domestic equities. Sensex declined 36.22 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 79,960.38 while NSE Nifty dipped 3.30 points or 0.01 per cent to 24,320.55. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest laggards while ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were trading in the positive territory. US markets ended with gains on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.97 per cent to USD 85.70 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,241.33 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.