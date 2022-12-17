IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi-NCR, other cities | Check latest rates

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Saturday increased CNG prices in New Delhi and its neighbouring cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram due to a rise in the input price. Used widely in auto rickshaws, cars and buses in the national capital, CNG will now retail at ₹79.56 per kg in Delhi.

Among its satellite cities, CNG price was hiked to ₹82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while it retailed at ₹87.89 per kg in Gurugram

“Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price,” the gas agency tweeted from its official handle.

Latest CNG prices in other cities:

CNG price in Rewari is ₹ 89.57 per kg.

89.57 per kg. CNG price in Karnal and Kaithal is ₹ 88.22 per kg.

88.22 per kg. CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli and parts of Meerut is ₹ 86.79 per kg.

86.79 per kg. CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand is ₹ 89.83 per kg.

89.83 per kg. CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur remains unchanged, IGL stated.

The prices of CNG and IGL cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital were last hiked in October as the government raised natural gas prices by 40 per cent to a record USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit from October 1.

Natural gas, which is extracted from below the earth's surface, is converted to compressed natural gas (CNG) for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertilizer.

