Consumer watchdog asks Apple, Ola, Uber to explain glitches, pricing strategy

The national consumer-rights regulator has issued notices to Apple Inc for performance issues on some iPhones as well as asked ride-hailing firms, Ola and Uber, to explain alleged differential pricing on Android and iOS devices. The notices follows complaints by users of differential pricing for identical rides. (Representative file photo)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority, or CCPA, has taken note of complaints of different fares for same routes and distances based on the user’s mobile operating system, Android or iOS, Union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Separately, the consumer watchdog asked Cupertino-based Apple Inc to clarify alleged performance problems with some iPhones following user updates to iOS 18+ software.

“As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses,” the minister said in a tweet.

The notices to the ride-hailing platforms follows consumer complaints and viral social-media posts by users of differential pricing for identical rides, which if true amounts to unfair and discriminatory trade practices, an official said.

The CCPA has sought responses on whether the platforms were engaging in pricing strategies that disadvantage users based on their device type.

In a demonstration through a social- media post, a user named Sudhir, had reported that Uber charged higher fares for Apple iPhone users compared to Android users.

In a claim, the user shared photographs, showing two separate fares for the same Uber ride. While the fare on the Android device was ₹290.79, the Apple iPhone displayed a fare of ₹342.47 for the exact same journey.

Joshi also said the CCPA had issued a notice to Apple Inc regarding alleged performance glitches on iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber, and Apple Inc didn’t immediately respond to queries on the CCPA’s notices.

“With tighter scrutiny of tech companies, the notices reflect the government’s approach that tech majors have to address consumer concerns and not ignore them,” said Ravi Khajuria, a tech-products reviewer for MacWorld.

Last month, iOS 18.2 delivered a flurry of new Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 16 series handsets and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple’s iPhone shipments in India have exceeded $10.7 billion in 2024, widening its lead over Samsung for the second consecutive year.

Bug fixes and new features were key to this update, while there have been quirks experienced by some users.

Complaints to the National Consumer Helpline highlighted issues such as diminished iPhone performance, sluggishness, app crashes and battery drain following the installation of iOS 18 update.