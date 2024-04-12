DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status here

DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO: DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO share allotment will be finalised today (April 12). Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The basis of allotment will show if and how many shares you have been allocated. For others, who have not been allocated shares, the refund process will begin on April 15- the same day as those who are allotted the shares will see them credited in their demat account. The listing date for DCG Cables IPO listing is fixed April 16 on NSE SME. DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO: The issue is worth ₹ 49.99 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 49,99,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10.

DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd using these steps:

Login to Bigshare link and click on "DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO" under the company name field. Choose “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No”. After this, click at 'Search' and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen.

DCG Cables IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +10 which indicates that DCG Cables and Wires Ltd share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. This means that DCG Cables and Wires Ltd IPO's estimated listing price would be ₹110 per share- 10% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd IPO details

The issue is worth ₹49.99 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 49,99,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used for meeting public issue expenses, general corporate purposes, working capital requirements and capital expenditure, the company said.