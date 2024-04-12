 Q4 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi and 2 other companies to post earnings - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Q4 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi and 2 other companies to post earnings

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 10:01 AM IST

Q4 results today: Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that TCS may report a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in constant currency (CC) terms.

Q4 results today: Four companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) today (April 12). These include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments Ltd. The companies will release their earnings for the January-March 2024 period which is expect to be moderate. Shares of the four companies will also react to the Q4 results although TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours.

Q4 results today: Shares of the four companies will also react to the Q4 results although TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours.
Q4 results today: Shares of the four companies will also react to the Q4 results although TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours.

Read more: Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI struggling to raise money to compete with OpenAI?

TCS Q4 results: TCS is expected to report earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 after an increase in large deal wins like the BSNL deal. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that TCS may report a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in constant currency (CC) terms while EBIT margin is likely to remain stable. It also said that deal pipeline may remain resilient in the UK regions but the US and Europe may continue to stay weak. Motiwal said in its note that TCS may report a 5% year-on-year growth in overall revenue and an 8% growth in reported PAT.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: TCS hires more than 10,000 freshers from top engineering colleges: Report

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the TCS Q4 numbers may reveal deal wins to the tune of $10 billion for the period which could also include the $2.5 billion Aviva deal win.

Read more: Bill Gates ‘didn’t take vacations’ and even worked on weekends. Then this changed

This comes as the company's hiring has been on the downward side and dropped off by 12,900 stretching across a 5 quarter period. Q3 number reported attrition sliding to 13.3%. Although the company's chances of a dividend announcement are strong. TCS declared a total dividend of 69 for FY23 and in Q3 of this fiscal, TCS declared dividend of 18.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Q4 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi and 2 other companies to post earnings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On