Q4 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi and 2 other companies to post earnings

Q4 results today: Four companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) today (April 12). These include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments Ltd. The companies will release their earnings for the January-March 2024 period which is expect to be moderate. Shares of the four companies will also react to the Q4 results although TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours. Q4 results today: Shares of the four companies will also react to the Q4 results although TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours.

TCS Q4 results: TCS is expected to report earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 after an increase in large deal wins like the BSNL deal. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that TCS may report a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in constant currency (CC) terms while EBIT margin is likely to remain stable. It also said that deal pipeline may remain resilient in the UK regions but the US and Europe may continue to stay weak. Motiwal said in its note that TCS may report a 5% year-on-year growth in overall revenue and an 8% growth in reported PAT.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the TCS Q4 numbers may reveal deal wins to the tune of $10 billion for the period which could also include the $2.5 billion Aviva deal win.

This comes as the company's hiring has been on the downward side and dropped off by 12,900 stretching across a 5 quarter period. Q3 number reported attrition sliding to 13.3%. Although the company's chances of a dividend announcement are strong. TCS declared a total dividend of ₹69 for FY23 and in Q3 of this fiscal, TCS declared dividend of ₹18.