 TCS hires more than 10,000 freshers from top engineering colleges: Report
TCS hires more than 10,000 freshers from top engineering colleges: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 09:34 AM IST

TCS hiring: The company announced last month that it had begun fresher hiring via National Qualifier Test (NQT) for which the last day to apply was April 10.

TCS hiring: Tata Consultancy Services hired more than 10,000 freshers in its latest recruitment drive, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. The IT company has increased its hiring as it remains hopeful of a demand revival this financial year, it added. The company announced last month that it had begun fresher hiring via the National Qualifier Test (NQT) for which the last day to apply was April 10.

TCS hiring: TCS said that it was hiring for three categories- Ninja which offers a package of ₹3.36 lakh per annum for various roles, Digital and Prime which offer an annual package of ₹7 lakh and ₹9-11.5 lakh.
TCS hiring: TCS said that it was hiring for three categories- Ninja which offers a package of 3.36 lakh per annum for various roles, Digital and Prime which offer an annual package of 7 lakh and 9-11.5 lakh.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced tests will be held on April 26 and said that it was hiring for three categories- Ninja which offers a package of 3.36 lakh per annum for various roles, Digital and Prime which offer an annual package of 7 lakh and 9-11.5 lakh.

What colleges said on TCS hiring as per the report?

Colleges said students receiving Digital and Prime profiles will be placed for a development role while those in Ninja profiles will be placed in support roles, as per the report.

“In my view it is a very, very welcome move given the current situation, so definitely good students from all the colleges will get a placement with TCS. I think they will be reasonably good numbers, that's what we are expecting,” V Samuel Rajkumar, director of Career Development Centre, Vellore Institute of Technology, told Moneycontrol.

VIT students have received a total of 963 offer letters, out of which 103 were for the prime category, he said while S Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor of SASTRA University, said 1,300 students at the college have been handed over 2,000 offer letters as per the report.

Earlier, TCS said it planned to add 40,000 freshers in FY24. The company added 22,600 employees in FY23.

