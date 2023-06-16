DDA's 5,000 flats up for grabs, apply starting June 30 | Prices and options

Looking for a home in Delhi? The highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday gave its approval for the launch of Phase-IV of their online housing scheme starting from June 30. This unique scheme provides multiple options for flats in desired localities on a first-come-first-serve basis. Secure your preferred home by making a token booking payment. Here's all you need to know: The booking, completely online, is starting on June 30, those interested can visit the DDA website.

Here are all the flat options you are getting under the scheme

According to an official statement released on Wednesday, DDA will presently offer 5,000 flats to citizens. However, there is the possibility that more flats can be made available in the offer in future.

1) Under this around 40-50 High Income Group (HIG) houses in Jasola.

2) Among Middle Income Group (MIG) houses, around 150 will be offered in Narela and 50 in Dwarka.

4) More than 1,500 flats in Rohini, around 120 in Siraspur and 140 flats in Loknayak Puram are going to be on offer in the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

5) More than 900 flats will be offered in Narela in the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) bracket.

What is the price for the flats?

Prices for LIG and EWS homes would be fixed in line with the Special Housing Scheme of 2021. Flats in Rohini will be priced between ₹14.15 lakh and ₹41.11 lakh, while in Loknayak Puram will be priced between ₹27.5 lakh and ₹28.5 lakh, the statement added.

The least expensive homes in the LIG category would be available in Siraspur, priced between ₹17.5 lakh and ₹17.75 lakh. EWS homes would cost between Rs. 7.91 lakh to Rs. 12.42 lakh.

