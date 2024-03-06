DGCA grants Air Operator's Certificate to new airline Fly91

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday granted the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) to new airline Fly91.



Co-founded by erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines senior executive Manoj Chako, the venture 'Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd' received the civil aviation ministry's nod to start the airline under the brand name FLY91 in April last year.



On March 2, Fly91 took off from Manohar International Airport, Mopa in Goa to Bengaluru. It has chosen ‘IC’ as its code, once used by the Indian Airlines which operated from 1953 until 2011 when it merged with Air India.



The Air Operator's Certificate is an authorisation that is must for an operator to carry out specified commercial air transport operations. Fly91 received its NOC (No Objection Certificate) in April last year(Fly91 website)

Last week, Goa-based regional carrier Fly91 operated its first-ever ATR 72-600 flight from Mopa airport and received a water cannon salute at the Mopa airport.

Recently, the airline has successfully completed the test flights or proving flights to secure AOC. The airline will be targeting tier Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across India.



The airline has already been allocated its first set of routes under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the DGCA statement said. Under UDAN, the airline will connect Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep.