DGCA warning to Akasa Air for violations linked to carrying lithium batteries

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning to Akasa Air after an annual surveillance inspection in Ahmedabad on December 12 in connection with violation of regulatory provisions related to batteries on board. Akasa Air passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The aviation regulator said during its inspection, the airline was found to be accepting electronic devices containing lithium batteries without proper checking or verification of battery power. It also said the airline accepted shipments of lithium batteries exceeding the permissible weight limits for carriage on passenger aircraft and that the appropriate details and contact information of the shipper were not recorded.

An Akasa Air spokesperson did not comment on the development.

In its January 9 letter, DGCA said the airline had come under scrutiny for violating provisions of the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2003, regarding the carriage of dangerous goods by air.

“..therefore, considering the corrective action taken and gravity of noncompliance of mandatory requirements M/s SNV Aviation Private Limited is, hereby warned to be more vigilant with respect to the compliances of applicable regulatory provisions for carriage of dangerous goods by air so that such lapses/violations don’t occur in future and to submit the report to DGCA after carrying out internal audits at all cargo acceptance and handling facilities in respect of the compliances of regulations within 30 days of the receipt of the warning letter,” it said.

It said Akasa Air had submitted an action taken report via email on December 20 and 23 that contended it had taken corrective actions for violations or lapses by issuing circulars and caution letters to the cargo acceptance staff.

Earlier this month, the regulator revoked the Line Training Captain approval for one of the airline’s pilots due to concerns related to a passenger aircraft landing in March 2024. In December, DGCA suspended the airline’s director of operations and director of training for six months over pilot training lapses. In October 2024, the airline was fined ₹30 lakh for inadequate training for its crew members.