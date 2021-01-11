IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020
The governments of these economies have also taken steps to strengthen institutional environments and developed digital regulations.(Digpu representative image)
The governments of these economies have also taken steps to strengthen institutional environments and developed digital regulations.(Digpu representative image)
business

Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020

"Break Out Economies" are those that are digitalising very quickly and yet have a lot of room to grow.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Rapidly digitalising India was ranked highly among "Break Out Economies" in the third edition of the Digital Evolution Scorecard developed by Tufts University's Fletcher School in partnership with Mastercard.

Third rank Indonesia, and India, which ranks number four in momentum, have displayed increasing digital momentum suggesting the potential to rapidly digitalise for both post-Covid economic recovery and longer-term transformation.

China which leads the countries in the "Break Out Economies" group is more evolved digitally due mainly to its combination of rapidly growing demand and innovation.

"Break Out Economies" are those that are digitalising very quickly and yet have a lot of room to grow before matching those in the developed economies, such as those in Europe and in more developed Asian countries like Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Successful "Break Out Economies" are those that have prioritised improving mobile internet access, affordability, and quality to foster more widespread adoption. The governments of these economies have also taken steps to strengthen institutional environments and developed digital regulations. Furthermore, importance is placed in generating investments in digital enterprises, funding digital R&D, training digital talent, and leveraging digital applications to create jobs. Steps have also been taken to reduce inequities in access to digital tools across gender, class, ethnicity, and geographic boundaries.

For "Break Out Economies", mobile Internet access has been a strong driver of momentum, and also the fastest way for getting the third of the global population that doesn't yet have internet connectivity online. India which doubled its internet connectivity in the last four years being the best example. The country is on track to add 350 million smartphones by 2023.

However, the report suggested that mobile phones are merely the first step in unlocking the benefits of digitalisation. The current health crisis is highlighting how both top-notch access and proper tools are important parts of economic resilience in a time of heavy reliance on digital technologies. "For example, when the pandemic shut down in-person schooling in India, many children had to resort to WhatsApp to communicate with their teachers. Although the messaging app was certainly better than nothing, the limited growth of India's digital ecosystem beyond mobile phones created major inequalities in access to essential education," the report continued.

While investing in mobile is a great first step for economies with limited existing digital infrastructure, the authors of the study suggested that policymakers should endeavour to expand their gaze beyond simply increasing the number of mobile devices, recognising that longer-term growth will depend on the quality of internet access, the devices, and the overall consumer experience.

Published in the Harvard Business Review in December last year, the study was conducted during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak which caused global economic growth to shrink by 4.4 percent in 2020. Due to lockdowns and safe distancing measures, the pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation trend around the world. With repeated lockdowns in many countries, shuttered offices, school closures and the restrictions imposed on retail and dining outlets, digital capabilities have come to the fore. With people forced to work from home, school remotely and shop online, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of digital capabilities in ensuring a country's growth and economic resilience.

The objective of the study was to help governments, businesses and investors understand what they need to emerge ahead of the competition. To do this, the researchers analysed 90 economies based on a combination of 160 indicators across four supply key drivers: Supply Conditions, Demand Conditions, Institutional Environment, and Innovation and Change. A combination of proprietary and public data from more than 45 different databases, as well as analyses conducted by the Fletcher School's Digital Planet team was used to explore key questions across the core subject areas.

South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong emerged as the leading "Stand Out Economies", the top performing group, in the study. Characteristics that made these economies the benchmark are both a high degree of digital evolution as well as strong momentum in continuing to advance their digital capabilities. Other consistently top performers in the index in this group include Estonia, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. These economies have all displayed both adaptability and institutional-led support for innovation. Interestingly, the US also shows remarkable momentum for an economy of its size and complexity, scoring second in digital evolution after Singapore.

Successful "Stand Out Economies" prioritised among other things expanding adoption of digital consumer tools (for example, e-commerce, digital payments, entertainment), attracting, training, and retaining digital talent, fostering digital entrepreneurial ventures, and providing fast, universal, terrestrial (for example, fibre optics) and mobile broadband internet access. They are also specialists in the export of digital goods, services, or media. In addition, innovation is coordinated between universities, businesses, and digital authorities.

The remaining two categories of economies are the "Stall Out Economies" and the "Watch Out Economies".

"Stall Out Economies" consists of mostly EU economies with matured digital landscapes which are exhibiting less momentum for continued advancement. This may be because of the natural slowing of growth that accompanies maturity and deliberate slowing to ensure they grow responsibly and inclusively.

"Watch Out Economies" are those that are behind in both digital capabilities as well as momentum for future development. Economies in this category include those in Africa, Latin America, Southern Europe, and some parts of Asia.

In conclusion, the authors of the study cautioned that "there is no one-size-fits-all solutions to digital evolution. Every country is unique, and the factors that enable one economy to succeed are far from certain to work in another."

"But despite these limitations, the 2020 Digital Evolution Scorecard can still offer clarity around the current state of both digital development and digital momentum around the world -- as well as the impact of that digital evolution on countries' responses to the pandemic. Insight into how the nations of the world have fared (and what policy choices helped them get where they are) is the first step for anyone interested in fostering digital growth and economic resilience -- in their own community and around the globe."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
digital economy digitalisation
app
Close
e-paper
The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6% to USD 35,842, surpassing the previous high of USD 34,792 set on Jan. 3.(Reuters File Photo)
The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6% to USD 35,842, surpassing the previous high of USD 34,792 set on Jan. 3.(Reuters File Photo)
business

UK regulator warns crypto investors risk losing ‘all their money’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The FCA’s concerns include price volatility, the complexity of products offered and the lack of consumer protection regulation around many of the products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India may be projected to grow at 7.5% in 2015-16, outpacing even China, but a slowing rural economy can pose major hurdles in sustaining this turnaround.(Reuters)
India may be projected to grow at 7.5% in 2015-16, outpacing even China, but a slowing rural economy can pose major hurdles in sustaining this turnaround.(Reuters)
business

India's economy poised for recovery supported by Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Fitch

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Risks to the growth outlook appear to have eased in recent weeks as vaccine rollouts began in other parts of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The governments of these economies have also taken steps to strengthen institutional environments and developed digital regulations.(Digpu representative image)
The governments of these economies have also taken steps to strengthen institutional environments and developed digital regulations.(Digpu representative image)
business

Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:25 AM IST
"Break Out Economies" are those that are digitalising very quickly and yet have a lot of room to grow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Havens which pay no income also fell, with bitcoin slumping as much as 12% to a one-week low and gold down 1% at a one-month low.(REUTERS)
Havens which pay no income also fell, with bitcoin slumping as much as 12% to a one-week low and gold down 1% at a one-month low.(REUTERS)
business

Dollar extends bounce as stimulus hopes stall short bets

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The euro last traded as low as $1.2167 in Asia, after climbing as high as $1.2349 last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
The BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
business

Sensex rises over 400 points to cross 49,000 for first time; Nifty at 14,459.70

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Infosys emerged as the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by HCL Tech, ITC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and TCS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armed with a list of over 6,600 business entities evading GST, the government launched a massive crackdown against GST frauds in November.(HT file photo)
Armed with a list of over 6,600 business entities evading GST, the government launched a massive crackdown against GST frauds in November.(HT file photo)
business

GST authorities arrest 215, including CEOs, for input tax credit error

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Those arrested not only include fake entities operators but also the end beneficiaries who connive with these fraudsters who are running businesses of fake invoices on commission basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple.(Reuters file photo)
The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple.(Reuters file photo)
business

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Report

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The report also said Hyundai and Apple planned to release a "beta version" of the Apple cars next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycles &amp; Scootesr India at Vithalapur town in the western state of Gujarat, India,(Reuters)
Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycles & Scootesr India at Vithalapur town in the western state of Gujarat, India,(Reuters)
business

Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:37 PM IST
India's GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 as the Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per government projections released on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk said in December that Starlink would likely be a candidate for an initial public offering once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable".(REUTERS)
Elon Musk said in December that Starlink would likely be a candidate for an initial public offering once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable".(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband terminals gets approval in UK

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The approval paves the way for Elon Musk’s venture to enter the British broadband market where it could compete with terrestrial UK Internet providers like BT Group Plc and traditional satellite firms like Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd. and OneWeb, and India’s telecoms conglomerate Bharti Global.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPEC and its allies agreed last week to keep production unchanged for most members as their coalition seeks to keep output restrained amid slack demand and coronavirus shutdowns.(REUTERS)
OPEC and its allies agreed last week to keep production unchanged for most members as their coalition seeks to keep output restrained amid slack demand and coronavirus shutdowns.(REUTERS)
business

Abu Dhabi raises February Murban crude pricing after Saudi boost

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Government-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. set Murban crude at a premium of 75 cents a barrel to the regional benchmark, according to a notice from the producer. That’s 25 cents more than in January. Abu Dhabi pumps almost all of the oil in OPEC member the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The head offices of Goldman Sachs in London, U.K., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. As the U.K.'s second lockdown, lifts City of London firms are likely to let more workers return, giving a boost to businesses in the financial district before Christmas. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The head offices of Goldman Sachs in London, U.K., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. As the U.K.'s second lockdown, lifts City of London firms are likely to let more workers return, giving a boost to businesses in the financial district before Christmas. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Bank stocks are back in vogue on stimulus hopes, interest-rate outlook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The KBW Bank Index has jumped 8.4% in January, beating the S&P 500 Index’s 1.8% advance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LIC's new business premium declined by 15 per cent from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,861.98 crore in December 2019.(Representational Image)
LIC's new business premium declined by 15 per cent from 16,861.98 crore in December 2019.(Representational Image)
business

Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Among private sector life insurers, Bajaj Allianz Life's new business rose maximum by 64.18 per cent to 686.80 crore in December 2020, over 418.32 crore a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dabur India CFO Lalit Malik said the recent months have seen inflation inching up for some key raw materials like amla and gold.(Priyanka Parashar/ Mint File Photo)
Dabur India CFO Lalit Malik said the recent months have seen inflation inching up for some key raw materials like amla and gold.(Priyanka Parashar/ Mint File Photo)
business

FMCG cos look to hike prices to offset inflationary pressure on raw material

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Marico, which own brands as Saffola and Parachute, has faced inflationary pressure and had to go for an effective price hike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp's rival platforms like Signal and Telegram are reportedly seeing a surge in downloads. (@signalapp/Twitter Photo )
WhatsApp's rival platforms like Signal and Telegram are reportedly seeing a surge in downloads. (@signalapp/Twitter Photo )
business

‘There’ll never be ads’: Signal jabs Facebook after WhatsApp updates terms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Signal’s tweet comes in the backdrop of people looking for alternatives of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which recently revised its privacy policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 69 existing posts in the tax department were "diverted" by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in November last for the creation of this unit after approval from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
A total of 69 existing posts in the tax department were "diverted" by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in November last for the creation of this unit after approval from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
business

Govt creates special unit in I-T dept for probe into undisclosed foreign assets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Govt creates special unit in I-T dept for probe into undisclosed foreign assets
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP