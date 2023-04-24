Home / Business / Disney begins second round of layoffs, firing several thousand workers: Report

Disney begins second round of layoffs, firing several thousand workers: Report

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2023 06:50 PM IST

The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Disney on Monday begun its second round of layoffs, firing several thousand workers, sources told Reuters. The latest layoffs will bring the total reductions to nearly 4,000.

The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City, US. (File image)(REUTERS)
The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City, US. (File image)(REUTERS)

This comes after reports surfaced that the media giant is planning to eliminate 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion in costs.

The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the sources, but are not expected to affect the hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.

Also Read: Ex-Meta employee says was not prepared for ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Disney announced its layoff plan in February, together with a sweeping reorganization that restructured the company and returned decision-making to Disney's creative executives. Its goal is to create a more streamlined approach to its business.

The entertainment industry has retrenched since its early euphoric embrace of video streaming, when established media companies lost billions as they launched competitors to Netflix Inc.

Media companies started to rein in spending when Netflix posted its first loss of subscribers in a decade in early 2022, and Wall Street began prioritizing profitability over subscriber growth.

On March 27, Disney began notifying employees who were affected by the workforce reductions, and said a second, larger round would occur in April. A third round is anticipated before the start of summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disney wall street netflix entertainment industry espn job crisis + 4 more
disney wall street netflix entertainment industry espn job crisis + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out