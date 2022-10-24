Home / Business / No trading at BSE, NSE today on Diwali; markets to open for Muhurat trading

No trading at BSE, NSE today on Diwali; markets to open for Muhurat trading

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 09:54 AM IST

Diwali Stock Market holiday: According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, there is another bank holiday this month on October 26 due to Diwali Balipratipada.

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

As India celebrates Diwali today, there will be no regular trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange on Monday. However, the markets will open briefly for an hour at 6:15 pm for the muhurat trading session.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, there will be no trading today and on October 26, which happens to be Diwali Balipratipada. There will be no trading on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8. According to the BSE website, trading at the currency derivatives and the interest rate derivatives will also remain suspended today due to Diwali. It is the second holiday in October after the stock markets were closed on Dussehra on October 5.

Talking about Muhurat trading, the pre-opening session of the stock markets will be from 6 pm to 6:08 pm. The Muhurat trading marks the beginning of a new ‘Vikram Samwat’, a historical calendar used in the Indian subcontinent. As per Hindu mythology, ‘muhurat’ is considered auspicious to start something new.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 104 points higher at 59,307 and marked its sixth day of gains. The broader NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 12.35 points or 0.07 per cent at 17,576.30.

Topics
stock markets bse sensex diwali sensex + 2 more
stock markets bse sensex diwali sensex + 1 more

