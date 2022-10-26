Home / Business / Bank Holidays: Will banks be closed due to Bhai Dooj?

Bank Holidays: Will banks be closed due to Bhai Dooj?

business
Published on Oct 26, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on two days this year, i.e today and tomorrow. The Muhurat for Bhai Dooj begins at 02:43 pm today and will continue till 12:45 pm tomorrow.

Banks are closed today on account of Bhai Dooj.
Banks are closed today on account of Bhai Dooj.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Banks will be closed today and tomorrow on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Puja. This year Bhai Dooj, the festival to mark the bonding between brother and a sister, is being celebrated on October 26 and 27.

Govardhan Puja is also being celebrated today instead of the usual tradition of it being marked a day after Diwali. Due to Bhai Dooj also being celebrated today, banks will be closed today.

Tomorrow, banks will be closed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Imphal and Gangtok due to Bhai Dooj, Livemint reported. On this day, the sisters pray for the long and happy lives of their brothers by applying ‘tilak’ on their forehead. Both the brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on this festival.

The Muhurat for Bhai Dooj begins at 02:43 pm today and will continue till 12:45 pm tomorrow.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on the occasion of Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. This day is also known as Yama Dwitiya.

Both Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan are similar as they mark the bond between brothers and sisters. But unlike Raksha Bandhan, the sisters don't tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers.

Recently, the banks were closed on Monday due to Diwali. The festival of lights is celebrated every year to mark the return of Lord Ram with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after a 14-year-long exile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bank holiday bhai dooj
bank holiday bhai dooj

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out