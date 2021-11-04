Diwali Muhurat trading 2021: Timings and what to look for

Stock markets will open for an hour on Thursday for Diwali special Muhurat tradition session. Stock markets remain closed on Diwali but open for this special window every Diwali evening, marking the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu New year. This is an auspicious moment for business communities to open their books of account.

This year, the Muhurat trading session will begin at 6.15pm and end at 7.15pm. The pre-open session will be held from 6pm to 6.15pm. The closing session will be held between 7.25pm and 7.35pm.

For stock markets, Muhurat trading is a symbolic ritual. For the BSE, the practice started in 1957 and for the NSE, the practice stayed in 1992. Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held on November 14. The Muhurat trading session saw BSE Sensex ending at 43,638, while the NSE closed at 12,771.

What do to for Muhurat trading

According to experts, investors may make toke purchase of an initial investment that could deliver a long-term return on their investment. Buying reliable and quality stocks at some reasonable valuations is another option for investors. Since the Muhurat trading has a symbolic connotation of a year yielding good business, investors want to make some profit on this day. But overtrading should be avoided, according to experts.

What not to do in Muhurat trading

Placing large orders should be avoidable as this is a short trading session of one hour. Investors are advised to not lose focus because of the festivity all around. Investment philosophy of buying companies with good models, honest management teams should be kept in mind.