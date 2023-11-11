Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 tomorrow: Stock market timings and all the details you should be aware of

The stock markets are scheduled to open for the auspicious Diwali Muhurat trading on November 12. According to notices from Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, the symbolic trading session will take place between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023.(Bloomberg)

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading, a revered tradition, offers a one-hour auspicious window on Diwali for stock market activity.

It is a symbolic and age-old ritual, is observed by the trading community on Diwali. Aligned with the New Year's commencement according to Hindu calendar, this ritual is thought to bring wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

The belief in the prosperity and financial growth associated with trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour remains strong.

Date and Timing of Muhurat Trading 2023

Leading stock exchanges will host a one-hour special muhurat trading session on Diwali, November 12.

The symbolic trading session, inclusive of a 15-minute pre-market segment, will occur from 6 pm to 7.15 pm.

Various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB), will be open during this time slot.

