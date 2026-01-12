Edit Profile
    DMart shares surge ~3% after Q3 results show outsized growth in profitability

    DMart Q3 Results: Net profit rose 18.3% year-on-year to 856 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that 13.3% to 18,101 crore.

    Updated on: Jan 12, 2026 10:09 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Shares of DMart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd. surged after its latest quarterly results showed outsized growth in profitability.

    A DMart outlet on Ghodbunder road in Thane, Mumbai. (Mint)
    On Monday (12 January 2026), DMart's share price rose as much as 2.96% to 3,917.95 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell up to 0.50%. That, after the retailer controlled by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani reported its third-quarter results.

    Consolidated net profit of the big-box retailer rose 18.3% year-on-year to 856 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that 13.3% to 18,101 crore, according to an exchange filing 10 January.

    DMart Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 13.3% at 18,101 crore
    • EBITDA up 20.2% at 1,463 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 50 bps at 8.1%
    • Net profit up 18.3% at 856 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

