DMart shares surge ~3% after Q3 results show outsized growth in profitability

Shares of DMart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd. surged after its latest quarterly results showed outsized growth in profitability.
On Monday (12 January 2026), DMart's share price rose as much as 2.96% to ₹3,917.95 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell up to 0.50%. That, after the retailer controlled by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani reported its third-quarter results.
Consolidated net profit of the big-box retailer rose 18.3% year-on-year to ₹856 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that 13.3% to ₹18,101 crore, according to an exchange filing 10 January.
DMart Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.3% at ₹18,101 crore
EBITDA up 20.2% at ₹1,463 crore
EBITDA margin up 50 bps at 8.1%
Net profit up 18.3% at ₹856 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.