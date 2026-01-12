DMart shares surge ~3% after Q3 results show outsized growth in profitability

Shares of DMart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd. surged after its latest quarterly results showed outsized growth in profitability. A DMart outlet on Ghodbunder road in Thane, Mumbai. (Mint)

On Monday (12 January 2026), DMart's share price rose as much as 2.96% to ₹3,917.95 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell up to 0.50%. That, after the retailer controlled by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani reported its third-quarter results.

Consolidated net profit of the big-box retailer rose 18.3% year-on-year to ₹856 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that 13.3% to ₹18,101 crore, according to an exchange filing 10 January.