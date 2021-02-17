Edtech unicorn Unacademy makes its sixth acquisition
Edtech unicorn Unacademy said it has acquired TapChief for a valuation of ₹100 crore in its sixth acquisition till date. TapChief is a networking and future-of-work platform that enables professionals to learn, network and win short-term projects. Unacademy will acquire a majority stake in TapChief and enable the exit of all existing investors.
The deal value was not disclosed.
“Our endeavour at Unacademy has always been to democratize education and make learning accessible and affordable for everyone. TapChief shares a similar ethos in a different space, as evident from the open community of professionals and learners they’ve created. I am delighted to welcome the TapChief team to the Unacademy Group,” said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Unacademy Group.
TapChief will be leveraged to build Unacademy Pro, “a platform that helps you become a pro and get your dream job,” Munjal said on Twitter.
Bengaluru-based TapChief uses technological solutions to help professionals interact and learn from experts, work with businesses from across the world and aggregate their personal brand online.
